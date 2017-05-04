Kate Moss' Daughter Follows In Her Mum's Footsteps With First Modelling Job

Until now, Kate Moss has ensured that her daughter has been kept out of the spotlight, though Lila was signed by her mother's modelling agency, the Kate Moss agency last year. Despite being just 14 years old, it seems fated that Lila begins her modelling career now, not only because she already has the same beautiful bone structure as her mother but because Kate was exactly the same age when she was first scouted at JFK airport. Though an unexpected start to her modelling career (some may have expected something like a Burberry campaign), we actually prefer the innocence and youthful playfulness of a fun hair-braiding brand and it's safe to assume that Lila is destined to be the future face of fashion.