Kate Moss' Daughter Follows In Her Mum's Footsteps With First Modelling Job

With celebrity offspring being churned out on a conveyor belt of new social media supermodels (Lily-Rose Depp, Iris Law, Anaïs Gallagher, Hailey Baldwin, Kaia Gerber, Brooklyn Beckham et al), it was only a matter of time before the daughter of the original and best Brit supermodel, Kate Moss, stepped out onto the field.
Following on from her first major modelling gig, covering the June issue of Vogue Italia with her mother last year, Lila Grace, the 14-year-old daughter of Kate Moss and Dazed & Confused cofounder, Jefferson Hack, has just been unveiled as a face of The Braid Bar, a hair-braiding service in Selfridges.
In the new image, teased on The Braid Bar's Instagram account yesterday, Lila Grace poses with Stella Jones, the teen daughter of The Clash guitarist Mick Jones, both sporting colourful braids from the salon's new summer menu. The Braid Bar was set up three years ago by Kate Moss' friend Sarah Hiscox, alongside Willa Burton, and Lila Grace and Stella are certainly in good company, with Maddi Waterhouse, Iris Law and Anaïs Gallagher all previously starring in promotional images.
Until now, Kate Moss has ensured that her daughter has been kept out of the spotlight, though Lila was signed by her mother's modelling agency, the Kate Moss agency last year. Despite being just 14 years old, it seems fated that Lila begins her modelling career now, not only because she already has the same beautiful bone structure as her mother but because Kate was exactly the same age when she was first scouted at JFK airport. Though an unexpected start to her modelling career (some may have expected something like a Burberry campaign), we actually prefer the innocence and youthful playfulness of a fun hair-braiding brand and it's safe to assume that Lila is destined to be the future face of fashion.
Advertisement