"It's all about family" Kate Moss asserts in the June issue of Vogue Italia, which she covers with her 13-year-old daughter Lila Grace. Despite her party girl image and A-list status, our favourite supermodel has ensured that her teen daughter has been kept away from the spotlight, until now.
The iconic Italian magazine teased us with images on Instagram today, before the issue entitled 'Love' comes out later this week. The striking, black and white portraits were shot by Mario Sorrenti, Kate's former boyfriend, who photographed her in her breakthrough Calvin Klein campaign back in 1993. The supermodel, styled by Fashion Editor Joe McKenna, wears a ribbed Versace top as she holds her young daughter in a matching Versace ensemble.
Kate last covered the magazine in February, when she was shot by Mario Testino in an issue dedicated to laughter, in which the model was captured giggling candidly. But seeing as we're pretty accustomed to seeing Kate's face in countless campaigns and covers (she's covered BritishVogue 30 times in her prolific career) and we're soon to see her on the silver screen in the Ab Fab film, it's her daughter who really grabbed our attention.
We first took notice of Lila (who is Kate's daughter with Dazed & Confused co-founder Jefferson Hack) at the supermodel's wedding to The Kills frontman Jamie Hince in July 2011. Mario Testino's wedding snaps were then featured in the September 2011 issue of British Vogue, including a touching image of an unclothed Kate embracing Lila in a sensitive shot much like theVogue Italia cover story.
Needless to say, Lila Grace is a natural beauty... so does this shoot mark the beginning of her own modelling career? Last year, during a Q&A with Ask.fm, Lila assured us that despite her mother's supermodel status, she's just like other mums and also revealed that she had no interested in following in her footsteps: "No, like every mum she’s embarrassing and annoying but u love them rlly (sic)... [I'd consider being] "a fashion designer... but defo not a model (sic)."
Though Kate's younger sister Lottie, 18, has been stealing headlines of late, landing the cover of French Vogue with male mega model Lucky Blue Smith in May, as well as a number of other major fashion jobs, we think little Lila is the real one to watch.
