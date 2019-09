"It's all about family," the legendary supermodel asserts in the the latest edition of Vogue Italia. Kate last covered the glossy in February , photographed by Mario Testino in an issue dedicated to laughter. We're pretty accustomed to seeing Moss' face in countless campaigns and covers — she's covered British Vogue 30 times throughout her prolific career. We'll soon see her on the silver screen in the film version of Ab Fab , out later this year. This time, though, it's Moss' daughter who really grabbed our attention.Despite Moss' party-girl image and A-list status, Kate has ensured that her teen daughter has been kept away from the spotlight — until now. We first took notice of Lila Grace, who is Kate's daughter with Dazed & Confused cofounder Jefferson Hack, at the supermodel's 2011 wedding to The Kills frontman Jamie Hince. Mario Testino's wedding snaps were then featured in the September 2011 issue of Vogue . Among them was a touching image of an unclothed Kate embracing Lila in a sensitive shot, somewhat reminiscent of the '90s Calvin Klein campaigns — and much like this new Vogue Italia editorial.