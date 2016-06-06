Like Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber before them, Kate Moss and her 13-year-old daughter Lila Grace paired up for the most fashionable of mother-daughter portraits, a.k.a. sharing an international Vogue cover.
Vogue Italia teased us with images of the Moss-fronted June 2016 issue on Instagram today, before the love-themed issue comes out later this week. The striking, black-and-white portraits were shot by Mario Sorrenti, who photographed Moss in her breakthrough Calvin Klein Obsession campaign in 1993 (back when they were dating). Fashion editor Joe McKenna styled the duo in matching Versace ensembles in the shots.
"It's all about family," the legendary supermodel asserts in the the latest edition of Vogue Italia. Kate last covered the glossy in February, photographed by Mario Testino in an issue dedicated to laughter. We're pretty accustomed to seeing Moss' face in countless campaigns and covers — she's covered British Vogue 30 times throughout her prolific career. We'll soon see her on the silver screen in the film version of Ab Fab, out later this year. This time, though, it's Moss' daughter who really grabbed our attention.
Despite Moss' party-girl image and A-list status, Kate has ensured that her teen daughter has been kept away from the spotlight — until now. We first took notice of Lila Grace, who is Kate's daughter with Dazed & Confused cofounder Jefferson Hack, at the supermodel's 2011 wedding to The Kills frontman Jamie Hince. Mario Testino's wedding snaps were then featured in the September 2011 issue of Vogue. Among them was a touching image of an unclothed Kate embracing Lila in a sensitive shot, somewhat reminiscent of the '90s Calvin Klein campaigns — and much like this new Vogue Italia editorial.
Needless to say, Lila Grace is a natural beauty, but does this shoot mark the beginning of her own modeling career? Last year, the teen assured during a Q&A with Ask.fm that Moss is just like other moms, despite her supermodel status. Lila Grace also revealed that she had no interest in following in her footsteps, in the teen's own very-teen words: "No, like every mum she’s embarrassing and annoying but u love them rlly... [I'd consider being] a fashion designer...but defo not a model."
Kate's younger sister Lottie has been stealing the headlines with her budding modeling career as of late. (She already counts a Vogue Paris cover and a Calvin Klein ad on her résumé.) But Lottie's niece Lila may just be one too watch. One thing's for certain: The fashion chops run deep in this family.
