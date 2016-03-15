Cindy Crawford & Daughter Kaia Gerber Cover Vogue Paris

Can you tell these two apart? Like mother, like daughter, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber cover the April issue, out March 24. Styled by Emmanuelle Alt and photographed by Mario Testino, with hair by James Pecis and make-up by Val Garland. #CindyCrawford #KaiaGerber #EmmanuelleAlt #MarioTestino #ValGarland #JamesPecis #Courreges @cindycrawford @kaiagerber @mariotestino @emmanuellealt @courreges @thevalgarland @jamespecis

A photo posted by Vogue Paris (@vogueparis) on Mar 14, 2016 at 5:00am PDT