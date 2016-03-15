Cindy Crawford & Daughter Kaia Gerber Cover Vogue Paris

You might think you’re seeing double when Vogue Paris hits newsstands on March 24.
Mother-daughter modeling duo Cindy Crawford, 50, and Kaia Gerber, 14, grace the cover -- not a first for the famed supermodel but it is for teenage Gerber. It’s almost hard to tell between the two with their flowing brunette locks, strong brows, matching hoop earrings, and leather jackets.
“Cindy Crawford's daughter, Kaia Gerber... she's a carbon copy of her mother at the same age, the original supermodel in the 1990s," said Emmanuelle Alt,Vogue Paris editor-in-chief, according to CBS News.
The cover, shot by the great Mario Testino in Malibu, could be a symbolic gesture for the famous family. Crawford said she’s ready to leave modeling behind and it’s clear her daughter is ready to carry on her mother’s legacy, recently signing with IMG Models and posing in Teen Vogue, Vogue Italia and is in an Alexander Wang campaign, according to US Weekly.
Of modeling, Crawford has said she’s ready to "Maybe not say goodbye...But move on.”
She's told her kids to take working seriously, saying in an interview with the Coveteur: “[I tell my children], treat it like a job and be professional. I think that applies to any job but I think sometimes in fashion, you’re so young going into it, you forget it’s a business,” she said. “Show up prepared, show up on time and ready to work. Don’t be on your phone, don’t be distracted, and don’t be tired.”
