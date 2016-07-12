Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Joanna Clay
World News
For Her Birthday, Malala Yousafzai Wants To Pay It Forward
Joanna Clay
Jul 12, 2016
Tech
Flying Taxis Are Coming To Las Vegas
Joanna Clay
Jun 10, 2016
Food & Drinks
America's First Cat Bar Promises Wines & Felines
Joanna Clay
Jun 10, 2016
World News
This Is What A $31M Diamond Looks Like
If you had $31.6 million bucks to throw around, what would you buy? An unnamed buyer in Asia decided to go for something sparkly, buying the most
by
Joanna Clay
Food & Drinks
You Can Help Make The
Gilmore Girls
Cookbook A Reality
“What are we if not world champion eaters?” Lorelai Gilmore said to her daughter Rory before they embarked on a prolific Thanksgiving dinner
by
Joanna Clay
Celebrity Style
Cindy Crawford & Daughter Kaia Gerber Cover
Vogue Paris
You might think you’re seeing double when Vogue Paris hits newsstands on March 24. Mother-daughter modeling duo Cindy Crawford, 50, and Kaia Gerber,
by
Joanna Clay
US News
This Is What The Presidential Candidates' First Jobs Would Earn Y...
Regardless of the ticket, red or blue, pretty much all presidential candidates talk about creating jobs and representing working Americans. Perhaps when
by
Joanna Clay
Work & Money
This Company Has A Period Policy
While some may think "Aunt Flo coming to town" isn't office chitchat, one U.K. business says otherwise. Not only does the company welcome ladies
by
Joanna Clay
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted