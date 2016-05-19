This Is What A $31M Diamond Looks Like

If you had $31.6 million bucks to throw around, what would you buy?
An unnamed buyer in Asia decided to go for something sparkly, buying the most expensive fancy vivid pink diamond on record, according to CNN.
The 15.4 carat pear-shaped "Unique Pink" diamond sold at Sotheby's in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday.
"It is difficult to imagine a diamond that better illustrates the term 'vivid pink' than this outstanding stone," David Bennett, worldwide chairman of Sotheby's International Jewelry, said in a statement.
The buyer made the winning bid in a telephone call and they are anonymous for now, the auction house told CNN.
Not only was this diamond unique for being pink, it also topped the "fancy" meter.
Colored diamonds are judged for their rarity — pinks considered extremely rare — and the intensity of the color,according to the Gemological Institute of America. There's a sliding scale of fancy, starting at light and ending with intense and vivid — the two highest levels of color saturation.
Prior to this sale, the fancy pink diamond record was held by "Sweet Josephine," a 16.1 carat diamond that went for $28.5 million in 2015, CNN reports.
The most expensive pink diamond ever sold, not a fancy one though, was a 24.8 carat that went for $46.2 million at Sotheby's in 2010.
