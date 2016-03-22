You Can Help Make The Gilmore Girls Cookbook A Reality

“What are we if not world champion eaters?” Lorelai Gilmore said to her daughter Rory before they embarked on a prolific Thanksgiving dinner rampage.
The Gilmore Girls, coming back to the small screen in a Netflix reboot, were known for their affinity for food, whether it was a burger at Luke’s, ethnic food at home, or the snooty offerings at the dreaded Friday dinners.
One woman wants to inspire us all to eat like the residents of Stars Hollow with a Kickstarter campaign for a cookbook inspired by the hit show.
And no, it isn’t Melissa McCarthy’s character come to life, who played Sookie St. James, the chef at the local Independence Inn.
Kristi Carlson, a baker and caterer, is behind Eat Like A Gilmore. She hopes to raise $20,000 in the next 25 days to make it happen. As of Monday night, she had nearly $10,000.
“I’ve already spent a few months experimenting with these foods – to test the feasibility of this endeavor. And, let me tell you, the results have all been utterly delicious,” she said on her page.
She talks about the book in a video, sharing the type of food we might see -- clearly channeling Luke, the diner owner, and Lorelei’s mother Emily at moments.
She says there will be three categories: foods from a small town diner (cheeseburgers!), Friday night dinner (salmon puffs!), or from a charming eclectic inn (mac n’cheese in a jalapeno chipotle cheese sauce!).
Carlson said it’s perfect for those of us who get excited “eating biscotti while watching The Godfather.”
It’ll also be perfect when you’re binge-watching the past seasons on Netflix in preparation for season eight.
As Lorelai Gilmore might say, getting ready to down four holiday dinners: “This is what we’ve been training for our whole lives!”
