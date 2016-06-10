Flying Taxis Are Coming To Las Vegas

When you're sitting in bumper-to-bumper on the freeway, moving an inch a minute, you sometimes wonder what it would be like to just soar to your destination.
You know, kind of like a drone.
Well, a Chinese drone manufacturer is on that, testing an autonomous drone taxi in Nevada later this year. Ehang, based in Guangzhou, says the drone could carry a person for up to 23 minutes up to 63 miles per hour.
Both the company and the state hope it signals a future for the flying cars. Even if it may be a ways off, as the Guardian points out.
“I personally look forward to the day when drone taxis are part of Nevada’s transportation system," Tom Wilczek, a defense specialist at Governor’s Office of Economic Development, said in a statement.
Nevadans were first introduced to Ehang's "intelligent aerial vehicles" at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this year, according to NPR. It's unclear when this year the drone testing will start but they'll be working through requirements in the coming months.
