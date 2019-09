Flying Taxis Are Coming To Las Vegas

When you're sitting in bumper-to-bumper on the freeway, moving an inch a minute, you sometimes wonder what it would be like to just soar to your destination.You know, kind of like a drone.Well, a Chinese drone manufacturer is on that, testing an autonomous drone taxi in Nevada later this year. Ehang, based in Guangzhou, says the drone could carry a person for up to 23 minutes up to 63 miles per hour.Both the company and the state hope it signals a future for the flying cars. Even if it may be a ways off, as the Guardian points out. “I personally look forward to the day when drone taxis are part of Nevada’s transportation system," Tom Wilczek, a defense specialist at Governor’s Office of Economic Development, said in a statement. Nevadans were first introduced to Ehang's "intelligent aerial vehicles" at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this year, according to NPR . It's unclear when this year the drone testing will start but they'll be working through requirements in the coming months.