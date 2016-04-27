At long, long last the full-length trailer for Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie has dropped and it's everything you were hoping it would be. The opening clip, a sort of suburban middle-aged take on Leonardo DiCaprio's Quaalude-induced crawl in and out of his sports car in The Wolf Of Wall Street, sees Edina slowly fall from her Bentley onto a crazy-paving front drive before tumbling, designer hat-first down a hole. Ah, how we've missed them.



Everything seems to have picked up from where we left them (bar Patsy's affair with Jon Hamm). But everything doesn't quite go to plan when the twosome are blamed for Kate Moss' death after she's accidentally knocked off the edge of a boat and into the Thames at a swanky fashion party. The duo are then forced to flee the paparazzi and the UK. Naturally they seek refuge on the French Riviera.

