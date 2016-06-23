Next up, Kate introduced us to the nudes. 'Boho Nude' is a warm caramelised colour and Kate advised wearing this “with lots of jewellery and maybe a bit of eyeliner with wild hair you haven’t washed for a while and dry shampoo.” This is for the girl who doesn’t care, Kate asserted. Alternatively, 'My Nude', Kate's signature beige lip, is the shade for “when you want to lighten and brighten your look." Her everyday colour is best worn with her go-to uniform of a tailored blazer, skinny jeans, flats, a blouse and of course a “brown, smokey eye.”



Lastly, 'Rock N Roll Nude' is a peach-tinted neutral, perfect for a gig when Kate typically "piles on the mascara, with a bit of cheek and a diamond earring off one ear.” Kate joked that she wouldn’t wear a strong lip to a gig as she’d be backstage kissing everyone. Hello.



For the enigmatic supermodel, who rarely gives much away, Kate also revealed that her ultimate fashion icon is Italian-born actress and model, Anita Pallenberg, explaining that "she’s like a never-ending archive of inspiration. I love the way she looked in the 60s." And surprisingly Joan Collins is Moss' beauty muse: “I took a selfie with her and she looked younger than me!" The supermodel also shared that the biggest makeup lesson she's learnt over the years is to use a brush rather than hands and also advocated the importance of sunscreen, using La Roche Posay religiously. “I'm 50 now – not my age, my SPF!”