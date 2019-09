Earlier this month, the nation celebrated the birthday of Queen Liz, who reached the grand old age of 90, but this year we're also celebrating the anniversary of two other British icons, namely Rimmel, the global beauty brand founded in London, and Croydon-born reigning supermodel Kate Moss To mark the milestone of an ongoing partnership that's lasted 15 years (Kate featured in her first Rimmel campaign back in 2001 shot by Terry Richardson and has since starred in 40 shoots with the brand for both TV and print) Rimmel and Ms Moss have introduced a special-edition lip and Super Gel nail polish collection in Kate's favourite reds and nudes, launching on the 6th of July.As Rimmel's muse since 2001, Kate has continuously embodied the experimental style and dynamism of the capital and despite passing on the Rimmel beauty baton to fellow campaign stars Cara Delevingne, Rita Ora and Georgia May Jagger, she's the original (and the best) spokesperson for the London Look. The new anniversary collection, revamped in rose gold packaging, celebrates the different facets of Kate's chameleonic dress sense, from red carpet glamour to grungy goddess.What better way to kick off the launch than with a personal invitation from Kate and Rimmel to an intimate preview of the collection? We certainly didn't need to think twice. Yesterday, a small group of international beauty editors and bloggers were invited to take a look inside Kate's coveted wardrobe with stylist Zoe Bedeaux. Kate explained how some of her most imitated and iconic fashion moments have inspired each lipstick colour.