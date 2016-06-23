Kate Moss On Her Go-To Beauty Looks & New Rimmel Line

Next up, Kate introduced us to the nudes. Boho Nude is a warm, caramel color and Kate advised wearing it “with lots of jewelry and maybe a bit of eyeliner, with wild hair you haven’t washed for a while and dry shampoo.” This is for the girl who doesn’t care, Kate asserted. Alternatively, My Nude, Kate's signature beige lip, is the shade for “when you want to lighten and brighten your look." The everyday color is best worn with her go-to uniform of a tailored blazer, skinny jeans, flats, a blouse, and, of course, a “brown smoky eye.”



Lastly, Rock N Roll Nude is a peach-tinted neutral, which Kate said was perfect for a gig for which she "piles on the mascara, with a bit of cheek and a diamond earring off one ear." She joked that she wouldn’t wear a strong lip to a gig as she’d be backstage kissing everyone. We mean, duh.



The enigmatic supermodel also revealed that her ultimate fashion icon is Italian-born actress and model Anita Pallenberg, explaining that "she’s like a never-ending archive of inspiration. I love the way she looked in the '60s." And surprisingly, Joan Collins is Moss' beauty muse: “I took a selfie with her and she looked younger than me!" Kate also shared that the biggest makeup lesson she's learned over the years is to use a brush rather than hands, and also advocated the importance of sunscreen, using La Roche-Posay religiously. “I'm 50 now — not my age, my SPF!”