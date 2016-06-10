Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip Are #CoupleGoals In Birthday Portrait

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, have been married for an incredible 69 years. The couple looks as lovely as ever in their latest portrait. The Royal Family Twitter account shared a picture of the pair in honor of their big birthdays. The Duke of Edinburgh turns 95 today. And the official birthday celebrations for the queen, who turned 90 on April 21, will kick off with the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Saturday, reports the AP. It will be followed by weeks of countrywide celebrations.
The beautiful Annie Leibovitz photo is one in a series commissioned to celebrate the monarchy's joint milestone. Aside from their dignified Mona-Lisa smiles — and the queen's smashing pink lipstick — our favorite part of the portrait is the caption. "He has, quite simply, been my strength & stay all these years," the queen said of her love. Happy birthday to the regal lovebirds!
