We Didn't See This Supermodel Collab Coming

Over the years, we've been able to tap into Moss' style through sold-out collaborations with clothing brands such as Topshop and Equipment. We've even mimicked the supermodel's smoky beauty look through her collection for Rimmel . This is the first time the fashion icon is dabbling in jewelry design, though, and luckily, she's got friends in all the right places. Moss teamed up with Ara Vartanian on a limited-edition capsule inspired by old English legends and mysticism. Crafted from 18k gold, the pieces are set with rich stones, including amethysts, citrine, garnet, and green goldstone. There are also one-of-a-kind baubles, embellished with diamonds, rubies, and other precious stones. Only the best for Moss.