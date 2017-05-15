We Didn't See This Supermodel Collab Coming

When you think of Kate Moss' style, what springs to mind? Skinny jeans worn with blazers, perhaps — or denim cut-offs with biker boots? Maybe you recall her impressive collection of vintage dresses and leopard-print jackets. A wide-ranging love of jewelry, though? That doesn't necessarily jump out from the supermodel's list of fashion coups. And yet, a closer look at her #OOTDs reveals that chunky, vintage rings and multi-chain necklaces are as much of a wardrobe constant as the clothes we're so familiar with. So, considering that, her latest collaboration — with her close friend and jeweler Ara Vartanian — doesn't come as that big of a surprise.
Advertisement
Over the years, we've been able to tap into Moss' style through sold-out collaborations with clothing brands such as Topshop and Equipment. We've even mimicked the supermodel's smoky beauty look through her collection for Rimmel. This is the first time the fashion icon is dabbling in jewelry design, though, and luckily, she's got friends in all the right places. Moss teamed up with Ara Vartanian on a limited-edition capsule inspired by old English legends and mysticism. Crafted from 18k gold, the pieces are set with rich stones, including amethysts, citrine, garnet, and green goldstone. There are also one-of-a-kind baubles, embellished with diamonds, rubies, and other precious stones. Only the best for Moss.
Moss and Vartanian first connected in São Paulo in 2012, becoming fast friends. (It was the OG super who originally encouraged the designer to open a store in London last year — his first outside his native Brazil.) While he was born into a family of jewelers, Vartanian started out his career in finance, eventually leaving the field in 2000 to dedicate himself to the craft. Since then, he's built up a loyal fanbase of famous clients including Naomi Campbell, Liv Tyler, Lara Stone, and, of course, Moss.
"When we spoke about working together I said I wanted to make... pieces that have meaning and that you can wear every day," Moss told Vogue UK of the collaboration. "Every time afterwards that I visited London, I’d spend time in her wardrobe to get ideas of what she likes," Vartanian added.
Advertisement
The pair have taken aspects of the jeweler's hallmark designs (such as his signature Hook Earrings), and joined them with Kate’s unique style, which translates to a collection that draws from medieval symbols. Some pieces include swords reminiscent of St. George, the patron saint of England, who mythically slayed a dragon to save a pagan town. There are also sickle moon symbols and amulets, which bring protection and good energy.
The accompanying campaign was shot at Moss' Costwolds home, and is fronted by the model-turned-designer herself, alongside four faces newly signed to her agency: Elfie Reigate, Luka Isaac, Louis Baines and Anna Lea Gardner. There's also a film, which was made by young talent managed and mentored by Kate Moss Agency.
Prices for Kate Moss x Ara Vartanian start at £700 (about $904 at current exchange rates) — so, the capsule falls squarely in the "investment pieces" and "potential heirlooms" category of our jewelry box. With that in mind, will Moss let her daughter Lila, who recently — and quite controversially — began following in her mother's footsteps, borrow from her covetable collection? "She does love jewelry, but wearing my antique pieces? No." Moss told The Telegraph. Guess you'll have to save up for these, kid. Kate Moss x Ara Vartanian launches on May 17 at Ara Vartanian and Harvey Nichols.
Advertisement