We Didn't See This Supermodel Collab Coming

Moss and Vartanian first connected in São Paulo in 2012, becoming fast friends. (It was the OG super who originally encouraged the designer to open a store in London last year — his first outside his native Brazil.) While he was born into a family of jewelers, Vartanian started out his career in finance, eventually leaving the field in 2000 to dedicate himself to the craft. Since then, he's built up a loyal fanbase of famous clients including Naomi Campbell, Liv Tyler, Lara Stone, and, of course, Moss.