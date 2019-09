There's a Problem With Kate Moss' Daughter's Modeling Debut

For a while, it seemed like the Braid Bar had learned its lesson. The Daily Mail reported that a representative from the salon met with Amfo directly, and the brand also posted an eloquent apology. "Having been naive, our eyes are now open to issues that we were not so aware of when we first started," a representative wrote. "The Braid Bar is a welcoming and fun place for people of all races, ethnicities, genders, and ages; an environment that is all-inclusive and accessible to everyone. We are going to ensure that this ethos is reflected in everything we do and post from now on. We understand that it is our responsibility, as a company with a broad social media following, to teach and spread the knowledge of where these ideas, practices and skills originally come from and the stories that come with them. Particularly NOW, in a world that needs us to be united more than ever."