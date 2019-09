The Victoria's Secret Sexy List Is Missing Something Important

Here's what I really don't understand though. Why wouldn't Black women be at the top of your list when you're talking about sexy? Our hair, our style, our vernacular, our music, lips, and our hips, along with anything else you can think of, has been revered (and stolen from us without credit ) throughout history. I have respect for many of VS' 2017 "What is Sexy" honorees — and I don't need a list to tell me my worth. But next year, they've got honor Black womanhood and stop spreading the hurtful and outdated message that " WhiteIsSexy ."