Gabrielle Union's got some of the best hair in Hollywood — this we know. So why haven't you seen her flinging her long waves in some brand's shampoo commercial before? "Ive been asked repeatedly, for pretty much the bulk of my career, to be the face 0f different hair lines," the Being Mary Jane actress tells Refinery29. "But it offered zero control or input on actually creating anything. I wasn't going to put my face or reputation on the line for products I didn't use or couldn't stand behind."
And it turns out that Union had trouble finding goods that she'd vouch for off-camera, too. "In the past, I'd have to scour the internet, scour different stores, and hope that they'd have things in stock. There were things that got pretty close, but didn't quite have all the ingredients that I was looking for." After two years of trial and error, Union was finally able to create the line of her dreams: Flawless by Gabrielle Union, a 10-item collection fused with a magical blend of avocado, argan, and marula oils for textured hair that launches at Ulta Beauty today. And by textured, she doesn't mean just natural. "Whether you wear your hair natural or relaxed, this covers a gamut of ethnicities," she explains. "It's for hair that needs more moisture."
This also includes protective styles, like braids and weaves, both of which Union has experimented with throughout the years. But make no mistake: Your hair underneath needs some love, too. "If you bought a wig and got that receipt, honey, you take care of it," the actress, who's natural, says. "Whether that hair is growing out of your head, or if you bought it — take care of it. No matter what style you rock, you can still be flawless." Her product pick from the line? "I'd suggest the mask. You need to protect your own hair underneath. I like to put the mask on and catch up on Scandal and whatever's on my DVR. We call it deep condition and chill."
