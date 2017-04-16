Gabrielle Union's got some of the best hair in Hollywood — this we know. So why haven't you seen her flinging her long waves in some brand's shampoo commercial before? "Ive been asked repeatedly, for pretty much the bulk of my career, to be the face 0f different hair lines," the Being Mary Jane actress tells Refinery29. "But it offered zero control or input on actually creating anything. I wasn't going to put my face or reputation on the line for products I didn't use or couldn't stand behind."