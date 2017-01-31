There's a lot to admire (and envy) about actress Gabrielle Union. Take, for example, her long-standing movie career, which has spanned over a decade. Or her swoon-worthy marriage with pro basketball player Dwyane Wade. And damn, does the woman have the red carpet beauty game figured out. While those first two feats may be completely out of arm's reach, Union is here to help you with the latter. Case in point: She just announced a new hair care line called Flawless by Gabrielle Union, which was created specifically for textured hair. As expected, the collection brings it. (Sorry, we had to.) Flawless Beauty's CEO Vincent Davis said in a press release that Union was heavily involved in developing the products. You'll see a slew of moisture-packed shampoos, conditioners, stylers, and treatments — all featuring a mix of marula, argan, and avocado oils. The issues she most specifically wants to address? Dryness, split ends, damage, and frizz. "This line is all about healthy hair and versatility, so you can change up your styles without compromising the condition of your hair," Union said in the release. "I’ve made it my mission to make sure everything — from the formulas to the packaging — are just right. I myself have suffered from one too many bad hair days and have never found one range of products that met all of my needs." While the line doesn't drop until March 1 on the Flawless Hair website, it'll be widely available at Ulta Beauty stores and online the following month. We can feel the spirit fingers starting up just thinking about it.
Advertisement