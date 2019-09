Gabrielle Union Is Responding To Her Hair Trolls In The Best Way

Well, miserable troll, my girl Gab is here to set you straight. She showed off her long, healthy hair on Instagram a few weeks ago, along with a touching story. "Around 25 years old, I stopped using relaxers and slowly grew my natural hair out," she wrote. "It's been a helluva hair journey. We are all on a hair journey. I created #Flawless for all of us on this journey of having healthy, nourished, and nurtured hair." Insert mic drop here.