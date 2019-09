Michelle Obama's Natural Hair Photo Is Real — & We Have All The Details

Instead of performing the big chop , Wright took special care of the first lady's crowning glory so that she could keep her length. "I'm very particular about the health of her hair. I've always called myself a texture specialist, and I work well with keeping hair on the head," he notes. "When your natural hair is growing out, that line of demarcation between the natural hair and your relaxer tends to break and pop. I made sure I kept it very soft and moisturized so she could keep her length as much as she could when she was going through that transition. I trimmed every four to six weeks, as I normally do, and that was it."