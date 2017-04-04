I've already touched on what Ms. Obama means to me. She's the pinnacle of grace and grit in my eyes, and I want to be just like her when I grow up. I'll deal with the faceless Twitter names for as long as I have to, because I'm not backing down from my stance. And I have a lot of thoughts about the current administration and Trump, too. But I have never found it necessary to compare the looks of my first lady to Melania Trump's. Why does there even have to be a competition?