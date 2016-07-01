This week marked the official start of summer, and if you happen to live in L.A., you're all too aware of it. Translation: We're in the middle of an intense heat wave. However, even if you're somewhere cooler [Ed. note: I'm jealous], you're likely itching for a new warm-weather 'do all the same. Not to worry, because we got you.



L.A.'s top hairstylists have been churning out summery chops in anticipation of the season — and they're ideal for any zip code. In the slides ahead, you'll find curly shags, choppy bangs, short crops, on-trend undercuts, and more, all cleverly designed to be easily air-dried and take minimal styling. After all, it's summer and you have better things to do.



In fact, all you have to do is click through for the coolest looks coming out of L.A. now. Then, simply hit up your own stylist with the picture and key takeaways, all straight from the pros who created the 'dos. And styling advice? That's ahead, too. A/C is, unfortunately, not included.

