I really shouldn't be surprised at O'Reilly's ignorance, as he appeals to the same audience who calls my first lady (and I'm not talking about Melania Trump) all kinds of crazy names. But that doesn't mean I'm ever going to be OK with it. Waters is the most senior Black woman serving in Congress, and helped create the Congressional Black Caucus, in addition to a mile-long list of accomplishments. If you don't agree with her, fine. But that's no reason to disrespect her appearance — or any woman's appearance, for that matter. How would you like it if I called Donald Trump Emperor Cheeto? Exactly.