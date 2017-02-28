Everyone seems to love Black people when they’re on our screens — on our television screens via shows like Black-ish, on our laptop screens as glamorous rappers, on our phones as memes and GIFs to express our emotions and feelings — but does that love translate into an investment in our survival and sustainability? How might using the likeness, image, and iconicity of certain Black people to do emotional labor be just as exploitative and appropriating as using our slang and wearing our hairstyles?