Khloé Kardashian Is Being Called Out For Cultural Appropriation

Last week, Kylie Jenner showed off a new, bright-red cornrowed hairstyle for her birthday. The reactions were, as you might expect, very mixed . Well, it looks like the family is keeping up with the tradition of controversial hairstyles, because Khloé Kardashian just debuted Bantu knots on Instagram — and the internet reacted similarly.To Khloé's credit, her intentions seemed to be good when she initially captioned her photo "Bantu babe." But, according to Us Weekly , she deleted the original post and replaced it with one that read: "I like this one better." Many on Instagram and Twitter are accusing the 32-year-old of appropriating the traditionally Black hairstyle and not giving credit where it is due.