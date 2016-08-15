Khloé Kardashian Is Being Called Out For Cultural Appropriation

This isn't the first time Bantu knots have been at the centre of controversy. The website Mane Addicts misnamed the style "twisted mini buns" last year, and was swiftly criticised. As we've stated in the past, there's no problem with borrowing hairstyles from other cultures. The issue lies in the dismissal of context. It lies in repackaging a style as "chic" and a "new trend" without giving a nod to its history. During the history of Bantu knots, they have often been called "unprofessional" and "ghetto" — but only when worn by Black women.



There's a fine line between celebrating and appropriating a culture. A line that a certain reality-TV family is still constantly toeing.