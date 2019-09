Is Vanessa Hudgens Wearing A Dream Catcher Really Cultural Appropriation?

This strong reaction to Hudgens's latest photo shoot is no doubt exacerbated by the fact that she is a repeat offender . For starters, she wore a dream catcher headband — very similar to the one currently causing a stir — to Coachella (of course) earlier this year, according to Riawna Capri , her hairstylist and the cofounder of Beauty Coach. Hudgens has garnered a reputation as the so-called queen of the festival , and given the ill-informed (read: offensive) tendencies of this realm of fashion, one doesn't simply earn that title without some controversy.In 2012, Hudgens committed one of the most obvious of the festival faux pas by wearing a Native headdress . Despite heads shaking across the globe in the aftermath, it wasn't the last time she wore the piece, which has spiritual significance among Native tribes. Two years later, she wore a headdress again to the music festival — plus, she and other celebrities drew criticism for wearing bindis as accessories. In spite of all this, though, a few weeks ago Hudgens shared another dispatch from a music festival in which she wears a bindi once again, which might make this particular dream catcher situation all the more sensitive.Neither Hudgens nor Capri nor Beauty Coach have taken down the images or commented on the ensuing controversy. At this point, though, there are as many " How guides to festival dressing as there are practical outfit suggestions, which paints a grim picture of what people consider appropriate — and makes it all the harder to take when this type of thing happens; the line between appreciation and appropriation is very fine.