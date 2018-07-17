These Unicorn Braids Are The Magic You Need To See Today

The first time I tried out unicorn highlighter, my mom said that my face looked ashy. Sheesh. Since then, I've steered clear of the trend that's dominating lip colors, eyeshadow palettes, hair, and sugary blended coffee drinks. Not only because I wanted to avoid getting shaded by my mama, but because I've also been hesitant to experiment with rainbow-lite hues that don't always complement my dark skin tone.
Man, was I wrong. When Chanel Iman showed up to last year's Coachella in dreamy, multicolored pastel box braids, I immediately called my stylist for a consult. The look is bright, bold, and beautiful — and women (and even some little girls) are rocking it around the world. Even better, you don't have to bleach the living daylights out of your strands to get the effect; just grab some colored extensions and get to werk.
Sorry mom, but if you couldn't handle me at my highlighter, you may have to just deal with my whole head of colorful braids pretty soon. Check out 16 Black girl unicorns in all their glory, ahead.