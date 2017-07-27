Alicia Keys Is The Latest Celeb To Rock Unicorn Braids

The first time I tried out unicorn highlighter, my mum said that my face looked ashy. Sheesh. Since then, I've steered clear of the trend that's dominating lip colours, eyeshadow palettes, hair, and sugary blended coffee drinks. Not only because I wanted to avoid getting shaded by my mama, but because I've also been hesitant to experiment with rainbow-lite hues that don't always complement my dark skin tone.
Man, was I wrong. When Chanel Iman showed up to Coachella in dreamy, multicoloured pastel box braids, I immediately called my stylist for a consult. The look is bright, bold, and freakin' beautiful — and women (and even some little girls) are rockin' it around the world. Even better, you don't have to bleach the living daylights out of your strands to get the effect; just grab some coloured extensions and get to werk.
Sorry mum, but if you couldn't handle me at my highlighter, you may have to just deal with my whole head of colourful braids pretty soon. Check out 15 Black-girl unicorns in all their glory, ahead.