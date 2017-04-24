Despite that info, other Redditors are saying the actual drink won't be officially available until April 19. We reached out to Starbucks for an official comment, and a spokesperson told us, "We’re still working our Frappuccino magic and don’t have any details to share at this time." We're hoping that the use of "magic" could only mean good things for the Unicorn Frappuccino. Although, we will be the first to admit that basing our prediction off of one word isn't a whole lot to go on. It seems only fitting that we don't have official confirmation about the drink's existence since it is named after a mythical creature, after all. For now, we're playing the waiting game and killing time by scrolling through the #unicornlatte hashtag on Instagram. It's a pretty effective distraction.