After days of speculation, Starbucks has officially confirmed that the Unicorn Frappuccino is a real new beverage, hitting menus for a very limited time on April 19 in the US (no plans as yet for a UK release sadly). The Frapp will only be available until April 23, so the magic will be fleeting. It's true that the drink is flavour-changing, but according to a Starbucks press release, it also changes colours. The Unicorn Frappuccino apparently starts with pink powder, which is then blended into a crème Frappuccino along with with pumps of mango syrup. It gets layered with a sour blue drizzle and finished off with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet and sour powder topping. The colours and flavours change from blue and sweet to pink and tart as you continue to drink and swirl the drink.
Advertisement
This story was originally published on April 17, 2017.
We still don't have an official confirmation about Starbucks' rumoured Unicorn Frappuccino, but thanks to Twitter, we're going to go ahead and say that unless this is some sort of late April Fool's Day joke, the Unicorn Frappuccino is almost definitely coming to the Sbux menu. After the initial leak of ingredients on Reddit, folks on Twitter have been sharing even more evidence that we will indeed soon be getting a magical pink and blue Frappuccino. Eater directed our attention to a photo featuring a Starbucks barista holding up a sign that reads "Flavor-Changing Unicorn Frappuccino." The tweet accompanying the photo reads, "The rumours are true! Come in to your closest Starbucks April 20th to try the new Unicorn Frappuccino! (for limited time)." The below photo is the most convincing one yet because it clearly portrays a barista (the green apron says it all) and a Starbucks location in the background.
The rumors are true! Come in to your closest Starbucks April 20th to try the new Unicorn Frappuccino!(for limited time)? pic.twitter.com/iyYjLKEkgz— hunter (@HuntzMorgan) April 14, 2017
In addition to this tweet, a quick search on Twitter for the term Unicorn Frappuccino yields dozens more photo results. The remaining mystery, though, is what the drink will taste like. If the name is indeed Flavor-Changing Unicorn Frappuccino, the new drink might be even more mystical than we originally imagined. One location's Instagram account says that the beverage is a "Mango Creme Frappuccino with a sour blue drizzle." That still doesn't explain the "Flavor-Changing" part, though, so we'll just have to be patient until the drink officially hits menus.
Advertisement
Unicorn Frappuccino ? u like? @mikeequintos haha ? only available if you believe ? pic.twitter.com/dDb2YfKXaw— Mikee Quintos (@onlyformikee) April 16, 2017
We reached out to Starbucks to see if there is any new information available regarding this psychedelic addition to the menu, and we will update this post as we find out more.
This story was originally published on April 13, 2017.
So we know we’ve been writing about international Starbucks Frappuccinos a lot lately, and we’ve been genuinely excited about each and every one of them because we’re just those kind of people. But rumours just started circulating about another new beverage, and not only would this one be launching stateside, it literally has us running around screaming. The reason that talk of this particular Frappuccino has us so deliriously happy is that it focuses on an ongoing food trend we can't seem to get enough of. Yes, you guessed it, the internet is buzzing about the possibility of a Unicorn Frappuccino coming to Starbucks, possibly very soon. Here’s what we know.
Yesterday, a photo posted by a user named hellabummed showed up in the /r/Starbucks subreddit. The image, which was brought to our attention by Cosmopolitan, features a shaker full of periwinkle sprinkles with a label reading, "Unicorn Dust." Desperate for more info, we dug around in the comments to see what we could find. One commenter — who, based on their previous posts, knows a lot about Sbux — wrote that the unicorn menu item is supposed to launch in seven days. If this person is right, we could be drinking Unicorn Frappuccinos in less than a week. WHAT?!
Advertisement
The same user, hellabummed, posted an addition image, which they labeled, "Unicorn Frappuccino 2017. So, even if the commenter was wrong about it being released sometime in the next week, the original poster is at least giving us hope that it could be real and will launch before 2017 is over. On this photo, a different commenter explained that the recipe card for the new drink won't come out until April 14, and that's backed up by an additional photo posted to Instagram.
Despite that info, other Redditors are saying the actual drink won't be officially available until April 19. We reached out to Starbucks for an official comment, and a spokesperson told us, "We’re still working our Frappuccino magic and don’t have any details to share at this time." We're hoping that the use of "magic" could only mean good things for the Unicorn Frappuccino. Although, we will be the first to admit that basing our prediction off of one word isn't a whole lot to go on. It seems only fitting that we don't have official confirmation about the drink's existence since it is named after a mythical creature, after all. For now, we're playing the waiting game and killing time by scrolling through the #unicornlatte hashtag on Instagram. It's a pretty effective distraction.
Related Video:
Advertisement