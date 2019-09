We still don't have an official confirmation about Starbucks' rumoured Unicorn Frappuccino, but thanks to Twitter, we're going to go ahead and say that unless this is some sort of late April Fool's Day joke, the Unicorn Frappuccino is almost definitely coming to the Sbux menu. After the initial leak of ingredients on Reddit, folks on Twitter have been sharing even more evidence that we will indeed soon be getting a magical pink and blue Frappuccino. Eater directed our attention to a photo featuring a Starbucks barista holding up a sign that reads "Flavor-Changing Unicorn Frappuccino." The tweet accompanying the photo reads, "The rumours are true! Come in to your closest Starbucks April 20th to try the new Unicorn Frappuccino! (for limited time)." The below photo is the most convincing one yet because it clearly portrays a barista (the green apron says it all) and a Starbucks location in the background.