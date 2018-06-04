Starbucks is continuing its shift away from "specialty" limited edition drink options. Instead of releasing an elaborate, brightly-colored, themed Frappuccino just for summer, the chain announced this morning that it's adding a more low-key Frappuccino to its permanent menu. Tomorrow, Starbucks is releasing what it's calling the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino blended beverage at locations nationwide.
Just like the Ultra Caramel and Triple Mocha Frappuccinos, which Starbucks added to its permanent menu early last month, the new Serious Strawberry Frappuccino is a take on another classic menu item, the Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino. According to the coffee chain's official announcement, the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino is a layered beverage. Sandwiched between to swirls of strawberry puree sits the Strawberries and Crème Frappuccino base, which is made with ice, milk, and a strawberry infusion blend. Like all Frappuccinos, this reinvention is of course finished with vanilla whipped cream.
The Serious Strawberry Frappuccino will be available beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, June 5. Though the new drink is quite a departure from the Unicorn Frappuccino or the more recent Crystal Ball Frappuccino, the Serious Strawberry Frappuccino seems like a more reliable option. It still has a vibrant — but more natural — color palette and is subtly on theme for summer.
