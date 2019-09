There’s a new unicorn-themed product everywhere you turn these days, but no matter how many brands get in on the holographic beauty game, you can’t ignore the fact that Lime Crime did it first. The company, known for its bold, poppy pigments and colorful, eccentric vibe, introduced its Unicorn Lipsticks, complete with a sparkling unicorn on the packaging, all the way back in 2009. (That was way back when Unicorn Tears was still just a twinkle in Too Faced founder Jerrod Blandino’s eye.)