There’s a new unicorn-themed product everywhere you turn these days, but no matter how many brands get in on the holographic beauty game, you can’t ignore the fact that Lime Crime did it first. The company, known for its bold, poppy pigments and colorful, eccentric vibe, introduced its Unicorn Lipsticks, complete with a sparkling unicorn on the packaging, all the way back in 2009. (That was way back when Unicorn Tears was still just a twinkle in Too Faced founder Jerrod Blandino’s eye.)
Eight years after debuting the first-ever “makeup for unicorns,” as is the brand’s catchphrase, Lime Crime has released a number of exceptional products (and seen its fair share of controversy, too). The matte liquid Velvetines lipsticks were among the first to make liquid lipstick a thing, and its Superfoils eyeshadows are almost always sold out. But now the cult-favorite brand is taking a big leap into the world of hair color — and, true to the Lime Crime ethos, it’s called Unicorn Hair.
In 13 eye-catching shades, the semi-permanent dyes are so pretty, you won’t even know where to begin. You could start with Sext, the curiously named nude mauve tint, or perhaps Dirty Mermaid, a muted seafoam green — or you could start by checking out the color inspiration we snagged straight from Lime Crime’s Instagram, ahead.