Marc Jacobs Finally Responds To The Dreadlocks Controversy From Spring '17

To state the obvious: None of those people or things are Black, and not a single Black woman or movement connected to Black culture was cited as inspiration. Now, we understand the references to queer culture and the party scene, and we don't doubt that this was where the creative teams were pulling from. And it's okay that they did. But any time one borrows from a culture, the history of that culture must be acknowledged. The Marc Jacobs hair borrowed from The Club Kids, who borrowed from Black culture. The issue is that no one said so.