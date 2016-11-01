The other issue is that we have a long history of shaming Black men and women for their locs: from the military, which has restrictions on how those serving must wear their "entwined" hairstyles, to the media. Who can forget Giuliana Rancic commenting that Zendaya's made her look like she smokes weed and smells like patchouli?



By and large, we as a society have stereotyped dreadlocks as being dirty and unprofessional — unless they're worn by white women. Case in point: Backstage, Guido said, "Marc takes something that's so street and raw and when it all comes together with the makeup and everything, the thing becomes a total look. It becomes something we'd bypass on the street and not really look at... And he makes us look at it again in a much more sophisticated, fashionable way."



I'll admit, it's hard for me to call this case out. I'm a white woman, and for the most part, I feel like I don't belong in this conversation. I'm also a white woman who loves fashion and beauty, and who appreciates creatives, like Jacobs, who push the boundaries. "This is about style," said Guido, when I asked him one-on-one if he worried this would be interpreted as cultural appropriation. "We're doing a fashion show. Great style comes from taking from all over the place."



I agree with the sentiment wholeheartedly, and I believe that telling an artist to play it safe, to not go there, to censor themselves, is a scary road to go down. But more than that, I believe in credit where credit is due — something this look was seriously lacking.

