10 Things You Never Knew About Backstage Beauty At Fashion Week

Going backstage at, say, the Ralph Lauren show sounds fancy, right? You probably picture models lounging on plush leather couches with plaid throw blankets, men who look like Nacho Figueras serving espresso, maybe some Bruce Springsteen playing from the speakers...
But you are wrong. Fashion Week backstage is about as far as it gets from Mariah Carey backstage. It's packed to the brim, there are extension cords people are tripping over everywhere, and the coffee is cold.
However, that's not to say there's no magic or glamour. I mean, where else but the hair-and-makeup room could you spot Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Adriana Lima all mingling with the iconic François Nars? Witness Diane von Furstenberg dancing with Naomi Campbell before the supermodel steps out and closes the show? Pick the brains of the most innovative beauty pros in the business?
Backstage is a strange behind-the-scenes universe that the average person doesn't get to see, which is why we've rounded up 10 surprising facts, alongside some throwback scenes from Fashion Weeks past, ahead.
