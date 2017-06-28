Miu Miu campaigns are always a sumptuous, colorful feast for the eyes, but the just-released images for fall/winter 2017, titled "Preservation Hall and Other Stories," are particularly special. Featuring a star-studded cast of actresses and models — including Moonlight's Naomie Harris, Kate Moss, sisters Adwoa and Kesewa Aboah, Jean Campbell, Eliza Cumming, and Jasmine Daniels — alongside the Preservation Hall Brass Band, the diverse array of powerful faces embodies the maximal, eccentric spirit of the collection, which Miuccia Prada described after the show as “the madness of glamour in this time, in front of a very uncertain future.”
Styled by LOVE editor-in-chief Katie Grand and shot by photographer Alasdair McLellan (his fifth campaign for the Italian fashion house), the advertorial takes place in New Orleans, juxtaposing landmarks and landscapes, the old and the contemporary, and, more directly, collages of black-and-white and saturated color photographs. The images emphasize the offering's vibrant faux-fur coats, hats, and shoes, the clashing psychedelic prints, glittering earrings and headpieces, and '70s knits.
"In certain places and amidst certain sounds, time seemingly circles itself," a Miu Miu press statement said of the story behind the campaign. "Throughout the untamed, thick-aired Mississippi bayou, draped with Spanish moss, the siren of insects is interlaced with jazz melodies somehow both timeless and avant-garde. In the deep American South, and more specifically the port of New Orleans, patois more than a dialect, it’s a way of life. Everything here is a deeply textured bricolage, full of tension and wild energy."
It may be the height of summer, but one look at these photographs and we're already excited about piling on the boldest faux fur possible this fall. We already know Kendall Jenner will be.
