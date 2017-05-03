Why Is Kendall Jenner Hanging With Some Muppets?

For the past couple of weeks, Kendall Jenner and her street style has left us...well, we'll just say inspired. The Internet was puzzled when the model stepped out in a pair of jeans that seemed to be missing legs (well, we guess the look could be called "ankle-wrap shorts"). And post-Met Gala, her half-skirt seemed to defy the laws of gravity. But, of course, she slayed each of the aforementioned head-scratching looks, and we may or may not have been contemplating cutting up a wardrobe staple or two since we first laid eyes on these oddball trends. But KJ's latest look tops them all.
The model was spotted on a stoop in New York yesterday modeling some of Miu Miu's latest fashions, but with a couple of furry friends in tow: the Muppets. That's right, because there's no better followup to the stream of A-listers at the Met Gala than, well, fictional characters? And because of the setting's quirky, over-the-top (even for New York's standards) nature, we had a hunch that a mastermind stylist was involved. Judging by LOVE's editor-in-chief Katie Grand's Instagram account, we were right. The stylist posted a snapshot of Jenner on the stoop next to a Muppet — the latter of whom, per the placement of her tag, may or may not be wearing custom Miu Miu — with the caption "Papped today #kermit".
So, if you were wondering why Jenner stepped out in 65° weather in a gigantic fur hat and coat combo that could most certainly double as a luxurious rug for your home library, there's your answer. The duo is quite the odd pair — not to mention that Dunkin' Donuts coffee accessory, which we're guessing didn't quite make the shot — but with Grand behind the operation, the final product is sure to go viral. (And what a fun followup to her latest Vogue India cover.) No word yet on when the shoot will come out, but it seems like the model is keeping herself busy these days since you-know-what. Oh, the life of a supermodel... Whoever said fashion doesn't sleep is right.
