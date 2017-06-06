We could all do with a little optimism right now, and super stylist and future British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful has launched a Gap campaign celebrating just that. Directed and styled by Enninful, "Bridging the Gap" shows a cast of models, activists, sports stars, musicians, and actors moving and grooving to Boney M.’s glorious ‘70s disco track "Sunny".
The British stylist has had vast experience on both sides of the pond. Cutting his teeth at one of the UK's most iconic fashion titles, i-D, he featured some of the most important faces in fashion, from Twiggy to Naomi Campbell, before moving to New York to become fashion and style director at US magazine W. Enninful explains how his indirect experiences of the US during his youth influenced "Bridging the Gap": "Growing up, I loved the imagery I saw from America as it celebrated being the land of the free and home of the brave. This project is about authenticity and people living their truths," he explains.
Dressed, of course, in Gap’s iconic white T-shirts, the cast was handpicked by Enninful to be representative of American optimism. Always on the pulse of the cultural zeitgeist, his selection of change-making women – like Brit model and Gurls Talk founder Adwoa Aboah and actress and activist Yara Shahidi, who both use their platform to speak out on important issues facing young women and people of colour today – makes the campaign a party of positivity and self-expression. “It’s about knowing yourself, which takes time," Adwoa explained, "but I do it by being myself 100% of the time.”
“Gap is a quintessentially American brand and we strive to embody all of America in everything we do,” Gap’s chief marketing officer Craig Brommers said in a statement. “‘Bridging the Gap’ is about showing the many faces of what it means to be an American and bringing all of those sides together.” In a country that can often feel divided, this is an uplifting look at the diversity and spirit of the USA. As model, designer and cast member of the campaign Alek Wek says, it's "about not just celebrating culturally, but also universally.”
This is Enninful’s directorial debut, something we’re hoping to see more of when he takes the helm at British Vogue in August. The stylist has always championed diversity in his editorial shoots and campaigns, and "Bridging the Gap" is no different: "Edward is the perfect partner in this project as he and Gap share an optimistic view of the world", Brommers explains.
So, if you're in need of a little positivity today, watch the video below. As pink-haired model Fernanda Ly says, “whatever makes you happy makes you you." We defy you not to dance.
