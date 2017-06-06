The British stylist has had vast experience on both sides of the pond. Cutting his teeth at one of the UK's most iconic fashion titles, i-D, he featured some of the most important faces in fashion, from Twiggy to Naomi Campbell, before moving to New York to become fashion and style director at US magazine W. Enninful explains how his indirect experiences of the US during his youth influenced "Bridging the Gap": "Growing up, I loved the imagery I saw from America as it celebrated being the land of the free and home of the brave. This project is about authenticity and people living their truths," he explains.