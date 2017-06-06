“Gap is a quintessentially American brand and we strive to embody all of America in everything we do,” Gap’s chief marketing officer, Craig Brommers, said in a statement. “‘Bridging the Gap’ is about showing the many faces of what it means to be an American and bringing all of those sides together.” In a country that can often feel divided, this is an uplifting look at the diversity and spirit of the USA. As model, designer and cast member of the campaign Alek Wek says, it's "about not just celebrating culturally, but also universally.”