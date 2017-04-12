“Being ‘stylish’ is not synonymous with being young, rich, thin, trendy or famous. It is not about having a designer label or an ‘it’ bag -true style is a reflection of the nonconformist spirit of the person underneath the clothes.” - From our new book, True Style is What’s Underneath: The Self-Acceptance Revolution, out next week on April 11th and available for pre-order NOW! Link in bio. #iamwhatsunderneath #theselfacceptancerevolution
"I felt like my hair was one of the only things that made me feel pretty. My hair was my go-to trick. I really believed for a while that without it, I would be boring. I was having a terrible moment with my husband in our relationship. And I was extremely hurt by him and extremely angry at him. And so I was feeling self-destructive. But for whatever reason, I didn't do something self-destructive really, I just cut my hair. A couple weeks later, I said I wanted to go shorter and he said 'I'll do it.' He cut it. It was really nice." -Jemima Kirke in the #WhatsUnderneath Project.