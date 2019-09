"Yeah. What I love the most is that so many people have been like, 'that brought back so much emotion, it's really inspired me', and to me that's the most important part of it, to have created something that's meant something to other people. And it's really overwhelming and it can be a lot, and it can be like, 'whoah'. But how special to get to inspire people and bring people close to something that means a lot to them.""I mean, it's Hollywood. There are definitely a lot of things that I think still need to be worked on. But also, if that's how you think and that's how you work, then I don't want to work with you anyways. I manoeuvre my way to find people who are about the same things I'm about, and to create things that are really special. It's also cool to break through something like being the face of Louis Vuitton . Not a lot of people would think that that would happen, and I think it's so amazing, and not just because of the clothing. Like, I can feel good in this being how I am, and other girls can see that and think, 'She's beautiful, and I am beautiful'. It doesn't matter how you look or that you have to be a certain image, a certain size, or talk a certain way.""Who knows? I just want to feel good when I'm making it, and then when I get done. So that could be anything. I'm not against making films just for fun, that I feel good in, because everyone needs a break and to have fun and enjoy a movie. But I also want to make things that make people think and make people realise things or feel good about themselves, or to bring back something that maybe they need to work on. Just a mix of those kinds of things. I just need to feel good about it.""Oh my gosh, I love music. That is a big part of my life. I've been listening to a lot of DJ Khaled lately. I went to his show recently.""Ugh, I've been on a plane so I wouldn't know. But I went to his concert and it was so good.""Hell no [laughs}. Our youth, I have so much hope in it. Everyone that I've met in the creative industry, even those aren't really in it but on the side, their minds are so [passionate] about change and resisting. The Women's March was incredible for the world. The things that we're creating, the things that we're talking about, I think we're going to push back. I think it's going to work out."