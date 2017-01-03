Sasha Lane Fronts Louis Vuitton Campaign

For almost a decade, American actress Jennifer Connelly has been the muse of Nicolas Ghesquière, starring in numerous campaigns during his tenure as Creative Director at Balenciaga. Now, for SS17, the 46-year-old actress appears in Ghesquiere's campaign for Louis Vuitton (where he has been Creative Director since 2013), joined by other Louis Vuitton ambassadors and Ghesquière's favourite heroines – actresses Michelle Williams, Adèle Exarchopoulos and American Honey star Sasha Lane. In the campaign, entitled 'Series 6' and shot by Bruce Weber, the four actresses are each captured in striking silhouette against a minimalist backdrop. The full campaign also features outdoor images of models Natalie Westling, Rianne Van Rompaey, Sora Choi, Jean Campbell, Masha Skokova, Mica Arganaraz and Alexandra Micu, taken on the legendary Île Saint-Louis in Paris. The cast of models pose on the Place Louis Aragon on the Parisian island, located on the river Seine, where some of the greatest writers in history – from Baudelaire to Hemingway – resided and which was once the epicentre of seminal intellectual movements like Dadaism and Surrealism. "Paris is the soul of this collection, with its Right Bank / Left Bank duality, Paris is nourished by all artistic influences," Nicolas Ghesquière explains in the press statement. "It is to this cultivated, intellectual, original and free-spirited Parisienne that I wanted to pay tribute."