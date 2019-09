Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive of Louis Vuitton explained to the New York Times why the fragrance launch has been five years in development: "Over the last 20 years, we have extended our reach everywhere from shoes to accessories to jewelry and beyond... And fragrance — a fundamental aspect of dressing, and telling the world who you are every day — was our last major frontier. It is of no real surprise we decided to go into this in a big way."The move into fragrance is certainly a wise one, as handbag sales continue to slide , according to the Business of Fashion, and consumers are more likely to buy a comparatively cheap entry-level product rather than an expensive accessory in the current economic fashion climate. To ensure that this launch is a success, every detail has been incredibly considered, such as the stoppered bottles designed by Marc Newson and the new fountains inside Louis Vuitton stores where customers will be able to refill flacons.