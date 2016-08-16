Louis Vuitton's monogram is one of the most recognisable and popular luxury logos in fashion. Bag lovers worldwide have saved to get their hands on that famous interlocking 'LV' and the equally familiar brown and tan check. But now the French fashion house is tapping into a new market by launching seven new fragrances, after a 70-year hiatus from the perfume world. And they've just unveiled fashion favourite, French actress Léa Seydoux as the face of the new range, named Les Parfums Louis Vuitton.
On September 1st, Louis Vuitton will start selling the eagerly-awaited range online and in 473 stores internationally, each costing $240, with scents ranging from floral to oud and leather. After a failed attempt to launch a fragrance in 1946, this time round, the luxury fashion brand has called upon the expertise of third-generation perfumer, Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, as well as setting up a new base in Grasse, following the company’s purchase in 2013 of Les Fountaines Parfumees, a perfumery with over 350 varieties of plants and flowers.
Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive of Louis Vuitton explained to the New York Times why the fragrance launch has been five years in development: "Over the last 20 years, we have extended our reach everywhere from shoes to accessories to jewelry and beyond... And fragrance — a fundamental aspect of dressing, and telling the world who you are every day — was our last major frontier. It is of no real surprise we decided to go into this in a big way."
The move into fragrance is certainly a wise one, as handbag sales continue to slide, according to the Business of Fashion, and consumers are more likely to buy a comparatively cheap entry-level product rather than an expensive accessory in the current economic fashion climate. To ensure that this launch is a success, every detail has been incredibly considered, such as the stoppered bottles designed by Marc Newson and the new fountains inside Louis Vuitton stores where customers will be able to refill flacons.
The range consists of poetic names like Mille Feux ("A Thousand Lights") and Contre Moi ("Close To Me") but campaign face Léa Seydoux's personal favourite is Rose Des Vents, meaning "Rose of the Winds." "I love the strong, dominant rose," Seydoux explained in a brand statement. "For me, the rose is the symbol of femininity. It embodies mystery and sensuality."
A fragrance fountain, sexy, singular leathery scents and our style crush Léa Seydoux as the new face? See you in the Louis Vuitton line next month.
