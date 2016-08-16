Louis Vuitton's monogram is one of the most recognisable and popular luxury logos in fashion. Bag lovers worldwide have saved to get their hands on that famous interlocking 'LV' and the equally familiar brown and tan check. But now the French fashion house is tapping into a new market by launching seven new fragrances, after a 70-year hiatus from the perfume world. And they've just unveiled fashion favourite, French actress Léa Seydoux as the face of the new range, named Les Parfums Louis Vuitton.



On September 1st, Louis Vuitton will start selling the eagerly-awaited range online and in 473 stores internationally, each costing $240, with scents ranging from floral to oud and leather. After a failed attempt to launch a fragrance in 1946, this time round, the luxury fashion brand has called upon the expertise of third-generation perfumer, Jacques Cavallier Belletrud, as well as setting up a new base in Grasse, following the company’s purchase in 2013 of Les Fountaines Parfumees, a perfumery with over 350 varieties of plants and flowers.