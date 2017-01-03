It’s About Time Sasha Lane Scored A Fashion Campaign

Since his time at Balenciaga, Nicolas Ghesquière has always found his inspiration in Hollywood. For almost a decade, Jennifer Connelly has inspired his work and starred in numerous campaigns for the designer, both at Balenciaga and now at Louis Vuitton. Ghesquière's famous, fabulous posse includes Michelle Williams, Selena Gomez, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Alicia Vikander, among others. Now, he's added one more star to his universe — and we should've seen this coming from the moment she made her Fashion Week debut in the front row at Louis Vuitton. Sasha Lane, breakout star of 2016's American Honey, fronts her first big fashion campaign for spring '17. The 21-year-old actress was officially inducted into Louis Vuitton's hall of heroines (after many notable fashion credits, both in editorials and on red carpets) in an ad shot by Bruce Weber as part of the brand's "Series 6" campaign. Lane stars alongside Connelly, Williams, and Exarchopoulous in the shoot, which is accompanied by a whirlwind video that takes you across Paris alongside Ghesquière-favorite models including Natalie Westling, Mica Arganaraz, and Sora Choi. "Paris is the soul of this collection," the designer explained in a statement. "With its Right Bank/Left Bank duality, Paris is nourished by all artistic influences. It's to this cultivated, intellectual, original and free-spirited Parisienne that I wanted to pay tribute."
Williams, Connelly, and Exarchopoulos have all worked with Louis Vuitton for a number of years. (Plus, Léa Seydoux, the latter's co-star in Blue Is The Warmest Color, fronted the French fashion house's fragrance campaign last summer.) Lane is still a relative newcomer to the fashion world — but she's quickly gaining speed: The young actress already has i-D, Dazed, and Wonderland covers under her belt, plus a secured spot at the Louis Vuitton show. Keep your eyes peeled for more of the stylish rising star, not just on the big screen but also on the red carpet. No doubt, Lane will score more campaigns in 2017.
Watch the "Series 6" campaign film in full, below.
