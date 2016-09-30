This was a very personal role for you. How do you identify with Star?

“Pretty much everything. That’s how Andrea works. She changes characters to match you more and goes with it as you’re in it more. I feel like [Star] is more naive than me, and there are certain things that are just turned up or turned down. But other than that, [she's] very much me."



Was watching the movie like watching a video of yourself, your real life?

“Yes! That’s why it’s kind of nerve-racking watching it. But it’s also great when people connect with it so hard because it’s cool that it’s so personal to me. But it’s also like, okay, people are out there to judge my soul. So I’m just like, ‘Oh, wow, man. What do you think of me personally? Because that’s what that is, pretty much.’”



I cried a little at the end and it wasn't even my life, so I can't imagine how emotional it was for you. Did you cry the first time you saw the movie?

“Oh, totally. Every time I even see a snippet or the trailer, it’s just... And that’s why it’s so exhausting to talk about. It’s like ugh. It’s so much and it’s so unexplainable and it’s a lot of just feeling… And I knew that I was representing so many people, so I just got into it and took from things that I knew or I felt and that other people felt. Which is why it’s a really personal thing and just emotionally exhausting.”



Did you know much about Shia LaBeouf beforehand? What was it like to go from knowing him as a celebrity to working with him?

“I don’t know. I’m not that person — I didn’t even think of [him being a celebrity]. It was just as I was meeting Ray Ray [co-star Raymond Coalson]. Like, Cool, am I gonna like you or not? I met him the same way, like, “Hi nice to meet you.” We just became a family. I think Andrea wouldn’t have chosen him if he didn’t have something there that connected us all together. We were all kind of looking for something and we all were just down. So, instantly I knew, there’s clearly a reason he’s here. Just as Riley [Keough] is here, just as Ray Ray’s here, just as everyone’s here.”