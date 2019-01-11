Romeo and Juliet. Tristan and Isolde. Jack and Rose. Why is it that the most iconic love stories in our collective cultural imagination are also the most tragic? Perhaps because these pairings are all subject to something extraordinary: a connection more powerful than convention, and a love that knows no bounds.
But this love should come with a warning label. In addition to bouts of extreme passion and daydreaming, it may also cause despair, destruction, and lots of tears — both for the characters and for the spectators.
So, here’s to the lovers entangled in forbidden partnerships. To the underdogs, the rebels, and the mismatched duos. The affairs that might not last in the real world, but run their course over the stretch of one beautiful movie.
After all, romantic comedies are good and fun. But if you want a real romantic movie experience, watch a film guaranteed to make you sob from the highs and lows of human experience, all piled up in rapid succession.
