If you're not reading Models.com, that's okay. But if you ever had a Tumblr, you've probably heard of it. It's got everything you need to know about models and where to find them — from their measurements, their every campaign and editorial, their social channels, down to every other nugget of information you'd want to know. The niche site just released their annual 'Model of the Year' awards for 2018, where 250 voters comprised of top stylists, designers, photographers, editors, hair and makeup artists, casting directors, and emerging creative talents cast their votes for the modeling industry's current and upcoming stars. And a slew of newer faces secured top spots.
At the top of the list, model Adut Akech scored the 'Industry Vote' for model of the year (women), with established supermodel Gigi Hadid scoring the 'Reader's Choice' vote and Gigi's sister Bella Hadid coming in as the runner-up. Also featured on the list are Adwoa Aboah, Fran Summers, Adesuwa Aighewi and Anok Yai; veteran supermodels Shalom Harlow, Devon Aoki, and Tasha Tilberg all ranked in the 'Comeback of the Year' category. Lithuanian model Giedre Dukauskaite took the top spot for street style, where Bella Hadid ranked again alongside fellow runner-ups Binx Walton and Slick Woods.
It's a well-rounded list of industry veterans and newcomers, despite its lack of size and gender diversity. But Akech stands out. The Sudanese-Australian model first came onto our radars when Karl Lagerfeld cast her as a Chanel bride — the second Black model to do so — to close out the French fashion house's fall 2018 haute couture show in Paris. She was also featured in Edward Enninful's history-making Pirelli calendar shot by Tim Walker, and recently covered British Vogue. With an inspiring story that may soon see Akech returning to Sudan to open up her own modeling agency, and Naomi Campbell as a "second-mom," Akech is on her way to becoming a household name.
To check out the full list of winners, head over to Models.com to see who nabbed other awards like 'Celebrity As Model' and the Humanitarian award. Until then, do yourself a favor and subscribe to Akech's every move.
