The nominations are in: 2,500 key members of the fashion industry have spoken and drawn up a shortlist of the brands and individuals worthy of celebration at 2019's Fashion Awards, and this year’s ceremony is set to be as glittering as ever.
The annual awards, which act as a fundraiser for the British Fashion Council’s talent initiatives, seek to "recognise creativity and innovation in fashion, celebrating exceptional individuals whose imagination and creativity has broken new ground in fashion globally over the past 12 months, as well as brands and businesses that have transformed the possibilities of fashion today."
It comes as no surprise that industry wunderkind, Daniel Lee, who took the helm at influencer and editor favourite Bottega Veneta in 2018, is nominated for Accessories Designer of the Year: his naked sandals and pouch bag have dominated our Instagram feeds all season. Others nominated for the award include Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson, Dior Men’s Kim Jones, and Jacquemus’ Simon Porte Jacquemus.
Advertisement
Lee's transformation of the Italian house (some have hailed it the new Céline post-Phoebe Philo) has also earned him a nod for Brand of the Year, Designer of the Year Womenswear (won last year by Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, designer of Meghan Markle's wedding dress), and the prestigious Designer of the Year. Jones, Michele and Anderson also feature again among the nominees for Designer of the Year, joined by Miuccia Prada.
Nominees in the Urban Luxe category – won last year by Virgil Abloh with his label Off-White – include Alyx, Fenty by Rihanna, Marine Serre (whose moon print hosiery you’ll have spotted all over the streets of fashion month), Martine Rose and Moncler Genius. British Emerging Talent nominees for womenswear include London Fashion Week highlights Kiko Kostadinov, Matty Bovan, Phoebe English, Rejina Pyo and jewellery designer Alighieri.
Model of the Year 2018 was won by Kaia Gerber, who is nominated once again alongside Adesuwa Aighewi, Adwoa Aboah (who took the crown in 2017), Adut Akech and Winnie Harlow. Earlier this year, it was announced that Giorgio Armani would be receiving the Outstanding Achievement Award – Prada won last year – while Naomi Campbell would be the recipient of the Fashion Icon Award.
One of the most thrilling features of The Fashion Awards is the NEW WAVE: Creatives list, which recognises 100 of the industry’s movers and shakers, from hairstylists and makeup artists to set designers, creative directors and digital influencers. Trailblazers include photographer Campbell Addy, commentator Diet Prada, and filmmaker Fenn O’Meally.
Advertisement
Ahead of the ceremony, which takes place on 2nd December at the Royal Albert Hall, BFC Chair Stephanie Phair said in a statement: "I would like to congratulate all the nominees of The Fashion Awards 2019. Each and every one of them is being recognised for their creative excellence and innovation. I look forward to celebrating them alongside the rest of the industry from across the globe."
See the full list of nominees below.
Accessories Designer of the Year
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Simon Porte Jacquemus for Jacquemus
Brand of the Year
Bottega Veneta
Gucci
Jacquemus
Loewe
Prada
Gucci
Jacquemus
Loewe
Prada
British Designer of the Year Menswear
Craig Green for Craig Green
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Martine Rose for Martine Rose
Riccardo Tisci for Burberry
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Martine Rose for Martine Rose
Riccardo Tisci for Burberry
British Designer of the Year Womenswear
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
John Galliano for Maison Margiela
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe
Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
John Galliano for Maison Margiela
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe
Richard Quinn for Richard Quinn
Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha
British Emerging Talent Menswear
Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler
Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams
Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
Sofia Prantera for Aries
Bethany Williams for Bethany Williams
Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
Sofia Prantera for Aries
British Emerging Talent Womenswear
Laura and Deanna Fanning for Kiko Kostadinov
Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo
Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri
Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan
Phoebe English for Phoebe English
Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo
Rosh Mahtani for Alighieri
Business Leader
Alexandre Arnault for Rimowa
José Neves for Farfetch
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Marco Gobbetti for Burberry
Remo Ruffini for Moncler
José Neves for Farfetch
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Marco Gobbetti for Burberry
Remo Ruffini for Moncler
Designer of the Year
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Miuccia Prada for Prada
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Jonathan Anderson for JW Anderson & Loewe
Kim Jones for Dior Men
Miuccia Prada for Prada
Advertisement
Model of the Year
Adesuwa Aighewi
Adut Akech
Adwoa Aboah
Kaia Gerber
Winnie Harlow
Adut Akech
Adwoa Aboah
Kaia Gerber
Winnie Harlow
Urban Luxe
Alyx
Fenty
Marine Serre
Martine Rose
Moncler Genius
Fenty
Marine Serre
Martine Rose
Moncler Genius
Advertisement