The IKEA x Virgil Abloh Collection Is Finally Dropping & Here Are The Pictures

Today, the cult Swedish furniture brand Ikea finally announced the release date for its heavily anticipated collection with Louis Vuitton creative director and founder of Off-White, Virgil Abloh.
The 15-piece, statement-heavy collection, named MARKERAD, will be available to shop from Ikea stores in Dublin, Wembley and Croydon on 1st, 2nd and 3rd November this year. Unsurprisingly, Abloh's minimalist slogans are all over this limited-edition drop, which includes an XXL carrier boldly branded "SCULPTURE", a modernised "Mona Lisa" and a stool sporting a doorstop on one of its legs.
Appealing to the youth was an important factor for both the brand and the streetwear designer. Speaking about the collection, Abloh said: "I want each item to bring people a sense of pride, and I want great design to be the biggest reason why you get it. It’s about elevating the anonymous, everyday icons that we use without noticing. This collaboration has been the most rigorous of any design project I’ve done." Creative leader for Ikea, Henrik Most added: "I was impressed working with Virgil, and love how he takes modern design into a contemporary context. It would be quite boring if he just replicated modern design, but by taking history and tradition and interpreting it in his own unique way, he creates design which very much appeals to our time."
Just this summer, Ikea revealed a first look at yet another seriously exciting creative collection, this time partnering with Solange Knowles' creative agency, Saint Heron. Tipped to explore architecture, space and design, we're expecting a visual delight from GÅTFULL when it lands in 2021. And in the fashion sphere, at the end of September we saw Abloh rustle up a custom stylish wedding veil for Hailey Baldwin, complete with his signature block capital lettering.
Purchasing what appears to be the furniture drop of the year doesn't come without its obstacles. On 18th October, the public will have the opportunity to sign up for tickets (really) to access the collection via Eventbrite. And with prices starting as low as £10, we're anticipating bloodshed.