Uniqlo x JW Anderson Is Brightening Up Our Autumn Wardrobe

Featuring an array of richly coloured knitted scarfs, tartan skirts and Fair Isle jumpers, the fresh collection has taken your grandma’s dog-walking outfit and given it a contemporary makeover – and trust us, just like seasons past, it’ll be a sellout. Commenting on the latest drop, Anderson – a London Fashion Week favourite – said: "I liked this idea of pops of colour to make the heritage British patterns feel a bit more modern. Contrasting is very present [in the collection]."