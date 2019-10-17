Uniqlo x JW Anderson Is Brightening Up Our Autumn Wardrobe

shop 10 products
When you think of places that influence global fashion culture, Cornwall might not be the first area that springs to mind. Now, though, the seaside holiday destination is firmly on the fashion map, thanks to JW Anderson’s latest collaboration with Uniqlo.
Looking to the "great British outdoors", Anderson drew inspiration from the small but picturesque town of St Ives to form his fourth collection with the Japanese super brand, which drops just in time for the cold snap. The AW19 offering, launching online and in store on 17th October, combines traditional British prints and fabrics with vivid accents to create a fresh take on heritage outdoor wear.
Featuring an array of richly coloured knitted scarfs, tartan skirts and Fair Isle jumpers, the fresh collection has taken your grandma’s dog-walking outfit and given it a contemporary makeover – and trust us, just like seasons past, it’ll be a sellout. Commenting on the latest drop, Anderson – a London Fashion Week favourite – said: "I liked this idea of pops of colour to make the heritage British patterns feel a bit more modern. Contrasting is very present [in the collection]."
Our standout pieces? A check parka, which we’ll team with true blue denim and stomping boots for countryside walks; a cropped fleece with patchwork pockets; and a wraparound corduroy skirt, which, paired with a black rollneck, will see us through workwear dilemmas for the rest of the season.
So if you fancy adding some colourful classics to your wardrobe this winter, make sure to shop the collection today at Uniqlo and Uniqlo.co.uk.
